Mama Durant, Wanda Talks About Kevin Winning The NBA Championship

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Kevin Durant‘s rise from Seat Pleasant to NBA star, MVP and now World Champion has been a rocky road. However Mama Durant, Wanda has been there every step of the way. From his first basket, NBA draft and is NBA Finals loss in 2012, “The Real MVP” has helped her son on the way to the NBA title and Finals MVP.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ms. Durant talks about the road to the finals, what it was like to experience the moment and more!
Related: Seat Pleasant’s Own Kevin Durant Is A NBA Champion
Related: Kevin Durant Had Some Talk For Rihanna Last Night
The 10 Hottest Players Of The 2016 NBA Finals
10 photos Launch gallery
The 10 Hottest Players Of The 2016 NBA Finals
1. King LeBron James is so hot, even Rihanna can’t resist shouting him out on IG.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Steph Curry is ridiculously cute and adorable. Where do you think Riley Curry gets it?Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Kyrie Irving seems to never miss an early morning workout.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Andre Iguodala gives off grown and sexy vibes.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. All heart eyes for Kevin Love.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Klay Thompson always looks like a handsome, dapper gentleman.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. J.R. Smith takes the hottest selfies.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Draymond Green’s sexy physique never disappoints.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Iman Shumpert’s smile is to die for.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Shaun Livingston is one NBA cutie you can’t resist.Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours