Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

XXL magazine has released the list of rap newcomers slated to be next to blow and will be highlighted throughout the month on the 10th edition of their 2017 Freshman class. The list includes A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, Kap G, Madeintyo, XXXTentacion, Ugly God, Amine, Kamaiyah, PnB Rock, and KYLE.

Freestyles and interviews will be released per usual with the new class in the weeks to come and all 10 artists will be performing live at the XXL Freshman shows in New York City on June 28 and Los Angeles on July 4. Look for the full Freshman issue July 4.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!