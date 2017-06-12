News & Gossip
7 Things Every Single Person Should Know by TD Jakes

97.9 The Beat Staff
Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Being single can be difficult, but Bishop T.D. Jakes has come up with some a list of seven prolific things every single person should know.

In this video Jakes talks about deepening your relationship with God, avoid people who seek to control you, respect marriage and more.  Watch the video for the full list and don’t forget to take notes so when you do meet that person, you are ready!

REALATED STORY: 10 Power Messages From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Get You Through 2017

t. d. jakes

