Sister Thieves? Kylie Jenner Accused Of Stealing Cameo Designs From A Black Woman

During the same week that her older sister Khloe Kardashian was accused of stealing a woman’s fashion designs for her own fashion line; Kylie Jenner has been accused of the same exact thing.

According to PEOPLE, the Internet was quick to call out the 19-year-old reality star who launched her collection of camouflage gear on Thursday. Many saw serious similarities between her fashions and that of the New York-based brand PluggedNYC.

And PluggedNYC’s founder, Tizita Balemlay, took to the Gram to provide the receipts:

When you really Pablo… I am the influence *drops mic. Copy & Paste down to the shoes I used on my models 😂😭 The kardashains will take your nigga & brand I stamp lmfaooo #WeAreTheCulture A post shared by Tizita (@theplugsdaughterr) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com 📸 @nicksaglimbeni A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

It’s no secret that Jenner was aware that PluggedNYC existed; Balemlay shared this pic of Jenner proudly rocking one of her designs:

@kyliejenner welcome to the #pluggedarmy in our Tan Knit Crop #pluggednyc #kyliejenner A post shared by PLUGGEDNYC. (@pluggednycstore) on Apr 29, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Not only that, but Balemlay says that Jenner’s people reached out to her to collaborate with her and they were one of the “first” people to order from her existing camouflage line.

The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o — Kelsha. (@kelshareese) June 9, 2017

Balemlay recently told Buzzfeed that this type of theft isn’t unexpected.

“At the end of the day money equals power and the Kardashians have that power. This is a prime example,” she said. “I don’t have the buzz she does or the money for billboards.”

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has been accused of either jacking Black people’s culture of stealing other people’s designs and work. However, Jenner’s rep have yet to comment on these new accusations.

SOURCE: PEOPLE; Buzzfeed

RELATED NEWS:

Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Fashion Designs

These Old School Apple Sneakers Will Cost You At Least $15K

Michelle Obama Reveals Former President Obama ‘Wore That Same Tux’ For Years

Also On 97.9 The Beat: