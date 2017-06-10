News & Gossip
#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

The film hits theaters next February—right on time for Black History Month.

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

On Friday night during the NBA Finals, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Films dropped the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Black Panther—and as expected, it was beyond LIT!

According to Esquire, during the 1-minute, 52-second clip (that boasted the talents of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela BassettDanai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuyawe learned that the movie takes place in secret land of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced society in the world. Over the years, the land has successfully hidden itself somewhere on the continent of Africa to prevent colonization and the theft of its powerful natural resource, Vibranium.

Naturally, Black Twitter lost their utter minds!

Some expressed their emotions of being completely shook to having a new sense of Black Pride to predicting how much money they plan on spending on this film:

Others also hilariously hypothesized how they plan to roll up to the theater:

Folks were also hyped to see their favorite actors represent:

There was also a lot of attention given to the actresses’ beautiful dark skin:

Given that folks believe that the future of Black civilization depends on this film, here is a serious warning to the cast:

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018—right in time for Black History Month.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about the teaser trailer?

Black Panther Movie , Marvel

