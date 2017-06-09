Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His Former Business Partner

Find out why.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Verizon & 300 Ent Presents : #Freestyle50 Challenge

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM

It’s rare to listen to hip hop these days and not hear a beat produced by London On Da Track.

But according to his former co-producer, London didn’t make all those hot beats for artists like Drake, 2 Chainz and T.I. by himself. TMZ reports that a producer named Arsenio Archer claims he teamed with London and the two created a ton of hit tracks, including  “Sneakin’” by Drake and 21 Savage, and “About the Money” by T.I.

However, Archer says that when the money from the records started rolling in, he didn’t see a dime of it. He decided to take matters into his own hands and file a lawsuit against the Atlanta producer. Archer claimed in the court docs that he co-produced all of those tracks and many more with London, adding key melodies, vocals and arrangements. He says that London never got his permission to use his work and didn’t fully compensated him.

But London isn’t the only one catching heat from Archer. He’s also suing a slew of record labels and publishing companies including Cash Money, Universal, Warner, Def Jam, Boozie Bad Azz Publishing, Young Jeezy Music and Sony/ATV for copyright infringement.

10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

Continue reading 10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

21 savage , Arsenio Archer , London On Da Track , T.I.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 5 hours ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 7 hours ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Extra Butter: From Horsing Around To Life Lessons…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
AMPlify 2013
Trey Songz Gets Fondled By Female Fan During…
 9 hours ago
06.09.17
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Swang” on ‘The Tonight Show’
 10 hours ago
06.09.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 1 day ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 1 day ago
06.08.17
photos