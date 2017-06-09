‘You Embody What Makes America Great:’ Clinton Tells Diverse Students At Commencement





The former presidential candidate spoke Thursday at the Medgar Evers College commencement in New York City.

97.9 The Beat Staff




Hillary Clinton, who has only made a few public appearances since losing last year’s presidential election, delivered the Medgar Evers College commencement address before thousands at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday, reports the New York Daily News.

Without mentioning his name, she condemned Donald Trump‘s anti-Muslim stance, telling the diverse group of graduates they make America great, a play on his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, writes the news outlet.

You are an inspiring group,” she said, writes the News. “You come from 94 countries, speak 44 languages — you embody what makes New York and America great already.”

She also rebuked Trump’s Muslim travel ban proposal, sharing the story of a Yemeni immigrant who earned his degree from Medgar Evers while working at a local deli. “I’m certainly glad he wasn’t banned from America,” she quipped.

Clinton also discussed the legacy of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers following a video message featuring his widow and former NAACP chairwoman Myrlie Evers-Williams, who was unable to attend the event.

“I’ve had a few setbacks in my own life … and losing an election is pretty devastating, especially considering who I lost to,” she said, prompting head shakes from some audience members, the News writes. “But even that pales in comparison to what Myrlie went through, and frankly what a lot of people go through every day.

She side-stepping any mention of former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony about obstruction of justice complaints against Trump involving Michael Flynn and Russia probe.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsObserver

Hilary Clinton

photos