News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi Coates Team Up For ‘Wrong Answer’

This is the fourth film that the director and actor will have worked on together.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
The New York Premiere Of FRUITVALE STATION, Hosted By The Weinstein Company, BET Films And CIROC Vodka.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

#BlackExcellence is in full effect y’all!

Deadline reported that Fruitvale StationCreed and Black Panther team of directors Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are reuniting for the fourth time for the upcoming film Wrong Answer. The film is based on the true story of how Atlanta high school educators participated in an intricate, systemic standardized-test cheating scandal in 2013.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Jordan, who is clearly Coogler’s muse, is tapped to play Damany Lewis, a math teacher at Parks Middle School who got caught changing the scores of his students’ standardized tests that were part of the No Child Left Behind program whose goal was to bolster students test scores on a nationwide level, the entertainment website noted. The cheating was eventually discovered with some teachers receiving up to seven years of jail time on racketeering charges, AV Club writes.

Sounds dope.

Even better? The script is being written by New Yorker journalist and Between The World And Me author Ta-Nehisi Coates. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The film will be co-produced by Coogler and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B that produced Oscar-winning pictures Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave.

According to Deadline, while promoting Creed a few years back, Coogler and Jordan both talked about wanting to make this film by any means necessary. Thankfully, their wish came true.

We can’t wait to see this one!

SOURCE: Deadline; AV Club

RELATED NEWS: 

Michael B. Jordan Signs Development Deal To Produce Film, Television Projects

Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Very Toxic’ 

Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’

The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time

15 photos Launch gallery

The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi Coates Team Up For ‘Wrong Answer’

The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time

It’s not uncommon to see music artists putting down the mic in exchange for scripts and acting credits. Out of all the musicians who followed that Hollywood blueprint, only a select few have managed to excel in both industries. Check out our list of musicians who went from melody masters to elite actors.

Michael B. Jordan

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 4 hours ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 5 hours ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 7 hours ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
Extra Butter: From Horsing Around To Life Lessons…
 8 hours ago
06.09.17
AMPlify 2013
Trey Songz Gets Fondled By Female Fan During…
 9 hours ago
06.09.17
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Swang” on ‘The Tonight Show’
 10 hours ago
06.09.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 1 day ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 1 day ago
06.08.17
photos