Jeff Johnson Says The Cavaliers Gave The Game Away [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Cavaliers disappointed a lot of fans when they somehow lost to the Warriors, even with a 6 point lead in the last 3 minutes of the game. While Rickey Smiley and Rock-T agreed that they played the best they could and gave their all, Jeff Johnson has a different analysis- he says the Cavs threw the game away.

Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this exclusive clip of “3 Things You Should Know” from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Jeff Johnson Says The Cavaliers Gave The Game Away [EXCLUSIVE]

