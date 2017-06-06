Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ludacris Has A Personalized "Fear Factor" Challenge For Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
“Fear Factor” has returned to TV, with none other than the legendary Ludacris as the host. When Dish Nation‘s Chewy caught up with him, he had a personalized challenge for Rickey Smiley. As he explains what the challenge is, it’s clear that he listens to the morning show a lot, because he knew exactly what some of Rickey Smiley’s comforts are, especially when it comes to food. Will Rickey accept his challenge? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ludacris Shares Thoughts On Bill O’Reilly & Pepsi Controversies [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ludacris Talks About Driving A Tank Provided By The U.S. Government [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Comes Clean About Her Past With Ludacris [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

photos