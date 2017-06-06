Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About Seeing Two Men Having Sex In Prison

He couldn't deal.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Boosie BadAzz

Source: J.R. Bang / WHHL

Boosie BadAzz spent some time in prison and recently recalled a time when he walked in on two men having sex. It seems like he was traumatized.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

“I remember when I was down in Angola [Prison], I walked in on a nigga riding a nigga dick from the back,” the Louisiana rapper said in a video. “That n*gga had a nigga ankles riding that b*tch from the back, man. I ain’t know about the Coke can in the shower, you heard me? A n*gga ain’t even tell me. I walked straight in, six in the morning — nigga riding that d*ck. I said I want to go home, man.”

Boosie then spent some time on the graphic details of the incident before calling the two men involved “sick” and one of them a “nasty muthaf*cker.”

There’s more:

“Nasty ass nigga. Same nigga walking around that bitch talking about you a gangsta. B*tch, you a punk. B*tch, you gay. These niggas like asshole man, for real.” You can watch his full clip below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


Boosie has made it clear before that he doesn’t like gay people, even telling VLAD TV that if his son was gay he’d probably “slap his ass back straight.” He continued, “Ima kick his ass and maybe he’ll realize that he’s not gay. But if I can’t stop him from being gay, I’m not going to ban my son from my life. I’ll just have to find some crazy ass way to deal with it.”

In the same interview he said, “I don’t hate gay people at all. I know plenty gay people.”

Well, prayers up for any of his kids who might be apart of the LGBTQ community. Although, according to Boosie, “My sons love women.” Okay, Boosie.

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

11 photos Launch gallery

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Continue reading Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About Seeing Two Men Having Sex In Prison

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Today is the anniversary of Prince‘s death and many people around the world are still mourning the icon’s untimely passing. In a week that is sure to be filled with purple-themed parties, we at Global Grind recall some of the best tributes following the passing of the GOAT — as well as the not so good ones. Grab your tissue as we walk down memory lane from the worst to the best Prince honors!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 5 hours ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 16 hours ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 20 hours ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 20 hours ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 22 hours ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 22 hours ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 4 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 4 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 5 days ago
06.02.17
photos