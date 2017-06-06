Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About Seeing Two Men Having Sex In Prison

Boosie BadAzz spent some time in prison and recently recalled a time when he walked in on two men having sex. It seems like he was traumatized.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

“I remember when I was down in Angola [Prison], I walked in on a nigga riding a nigga dick from the back,” the Louisiana rapper said in a video. “That n*gga had a nigga ankles riding that b*tch from the back, man. I ain’t know about the Coke can in the shower, you heard me? A n*gga ain’t even tell me. I walked straight in, six in the morning — nigga riding that d*ck. I said I want to go home, man.”

Boosie then spent some time on the graphic details of the incident before calling the two men involved “sick” and one of them a “nasty muthaf*cker.”

There’s more:

“Nasty ass nigga. Same nigga walking around that bitch talking about you a gangsta. B*tch, you a punk. B*tch, you gay. These niggas like asshole man, for real.” You can watch his full clip below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.



Boosie has made it clear before that he doesn’t like gay people, even telling VLAD TV that if his son was gay he’d probably “slap his ass back straight.” He continued, “Ima kick his ass and maybe he’ll realize that he’s not gay. But if I can’t stop him from being gay, I’m not going to ban my son from my life. I’ll just have to find some crazy ass way to deal with it.”

In the same interview he said, “I don’t hate gay people at all. I know plenty gay people.”

Well, prayers up for any of his kids who might be apart of the LGBTQ community. Although, according to Boosie, “My sons love women.” Okay, Boosie.