Kandi Burruss: 'Phaedra's Lie Almost Ended My Housewives Career'



Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives Career’

The reality star and Grammy-winner said the online hate she received took a toll on her psyche.




Kandi Burruss recently told US Weekly that she was very close to walking away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta because of the lies Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams spread about her.

“During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie?” Burruss told the gossip and celebrity publication.

“How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?” she asked. 

As we all know that the lie Burruss is referring to is the one Williams told when she accused Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker of trying to drug and rape her. During the season nine reunion special, viewers learned that Parks was behind spreading that rumor.

Burruss stressed that she felt vindicated after the truth came out and now she has no plans of quitting the show.

“I’ve never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh–ty,” said the 41-year-old. “But now I’m extremely happy that people were able to see the truth. Sometimes I thought people would never know the truth and it would have been a stain on me forever.”

Burruss is putting that drama behind her and is focusing on her future, which includes a reunion tour with her former group Xscape and a new reality show about it.

“It’s going to be no days off. … I’m glad both shows are on Bravo.” “I’m so excited to work with [my best friend Tameka “Tiny” Harris]. This is going to be our first time being on television together other than two seconds before. Now people get to see how close we are.”

SOURCE: US Weekly



