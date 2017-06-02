This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles on Mike Will and Yo Gotti’s song ‘Rake It Up’

Shortly after Nicki Minaj previewed the new Mike WiLL Made-It joint that features her and Yo Gotti called “Rake It Up,” the strip club-targeted full version hits the net. According to the queen Barbz herself, the song was made specifically with twerking in mind, which is why she found it hard to finish her verse!

I couldn't write to #RakeItUp for the first few days cuz every time I put it on I started twerking in the mirror. Gotti bodied that 😅 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 1, 2017

You’ll find the song on Mike WiLL Made-It and Yo Gotti’s joint project Gotti Made-It, which is dropped today. Check out the bouncy song below, preferably in an area where hittin’ the floor isn’t frowned upon just in case the spirit moves you!

