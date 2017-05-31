NBA YoungBoy Drops ‘Untouchable’ Fresh Out Of Prison

Buzzing Baton Rouge artist NBA Youngboy was released from prison on Monday, May 21.
Wasting no time, he dropped the visual to ‘Untouchable’ May 30th on his YouTube channel and it already has over 800,000 views. The video even has a cameo of Meek Mill giving the young guy some advice to help him stay alive and out of trouble.
Check it out DFW!
—
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: YouTube
