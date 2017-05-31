New Music
Home > New Music

NBA YoungBoy Drops ‘Untouchable’ Fresh Out Of Prison

farlinave
Leave a comment

Buzzing Baton Rouge artist NBA Youngboy was released from prison on Monday, May 21.

Wasting no time, he dropped the visual to ‘Untouchable’ May 30th on his YouTube channel and it already has over 800,000 views. The video even has a cameo of Meek Mill giving the young guy some advice to help him stay alive and out of trouble.

Check it out DFW!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: YouTube

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

10 photos Launch gallery

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

Continue reading NBA YoungBoy Drops ‘Untouchable’ Fresh Out Of Prison

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

meek mill , nba youngboy , untouchable

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 1 hour ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 5 hours ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 12 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 20 hours ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos