Wiz Khalifa Pisses Off The Internet With Memorial Day Tweet

farlinave
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

When people speak their mind on the Internet nowadays, the sharks attack.

That’s pretty much what happened when Wiz Khalifa made a tweet over the weekend that was supposedly taken the wrong way.

He cleared it up by saying this for the crybabies:

I’m sure Wiz has respect for the people that lost their lives so that he can have a more fulfilled one. Let’s not forget, he was a military brat.

Carry on Wiz.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz are nothing short of father-son goals. Wiz took he and Amber Rose’s son to Coachella over the weekend to enjoy the festival and celebrate Easter. Sebastian kicked it poolside with his dad and racked up on eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt. Luckily, there was someone around to document all of the cuteness. Check out Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian’s adorable moments from the holiday weekend.

