Wiz Khalifa Pisses Off The Internet With Memorial Day Tweet

When people speak their mind on the Internet nowadays, the sharks attack.
That’s pretty much what happened when Wiz Khalifa made a tweet over the weekend that was supposedly taken the wrong way.
He cleared it up by saying this for the crybabies:
I’m sure Wiz has respect for the people that lost their lives so that he can have a more fulfilled one. Let’s not forget, he was a military brat.
Carry on Wiz.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
