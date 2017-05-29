Are Black Churches Doing Enough To Advocate For Poor Folks?

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Are Black Churches Doing Enough To Advocate For Poor Folks?

Faith leaders met in Dallas, Texas, in May for Bishop TD Jakes' 2017 International Pastors and Leadership Conference.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Faith leaders met in Dallas, Texas, in May for Bishop TD Jakes‘ 2017 International Pastors and Leadership Conference, where they discussed a range of issues, including how the church addresses the needs of the congregation across political and economic lines.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

NewsOne Now broadcast live from the event, with host Roland Martin zeroing in on the session,”The Polemics of Politics and the Pulpit: Rightly Dividing Between Church and State,” which was moderated by April D. Ryan.

I think this is an opportunity for the church that we better not miss,” Chicago priest and activist Father Michael Pfleger said in response to a question. “We have looked for government, in particular, Democrats and Republicans, to shape us and to shape our character, our culture, our morality, and they both failed because they’re not supposed to be shaping morality, the church is.”

Pfleger argued that everyone has a lobbyist but the poor.

“The church is supposed to be the lobbyist for the poor, and if the church is not the lobbyist for the poor and the disenfranchised,” Pfleger argued, “We have failed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joshua DuBois, who led the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships in President Obama’s first term, Ryan followed with a question to the panel asking openly how the church help people and maintain its status in the community.

When a politician calls and says ‘can I come and speak to the congregation from the pulpit,’ say no and say you can come to my food pantry and serve people there. You can come to my ex-offender ministry and hear from formerly incarcerated persons,” DuBois answered.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now breakdown of Bishop TD Jakes’ pastor’s conference in the clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Whitewashes The Civil War

Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox's Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]

29 photos Launch gallery

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox's Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox's Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]

Bishop TD jakes , Church

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 20 hours ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 20 hours ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 22 hours ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 23 hours ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 3 days ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 5 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 6 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 6 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
photos