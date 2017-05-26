Black Music Month
John Legend “Surefire” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
The music video for John Legend‘s “Surefire” is a cinematic experience. It follows the struggle of two halves of a young couple, as they struggle to bridge to each other from their different cultures. We watch their journey is they go against all odds to love each other freely and passionately. Check out the video above to see the beautiful story unfold!

photos