‘This Is Making Me Feel Bad:’ 6-Year-Old St. Louis Boy Pleads For End To Gun Violence In Viral Video

Photo by

‘This Is Making Me Feel Bad:’ 6-Year-Old St. Louis Boy Pleads For End To Gun Violence In Viral Video

Jeffrey Laney said that 'people need to stop killing each other' after the death of a family member in a drive-by shooting.

97.9 The Beat Staff
One 6-year-old boy in St. Louis, Missouri recently made a heartfelt plea to end gun violence in a viral video, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“People need to stop killing each other because this is just making me feel bad,” the 6-year-old St. Louis boy [Jeffrey Laney] says in the video that his mother posted on her Facebook page last week…

[Laney’s mom, Leanndra] Cheatham said the death of her cousin, Taylor Simpson, 17, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in University City, took a toll on her, and Jeffrey saw her struggling to deal with the loss. She has taken videos of her son before, so during one of the talks about violence, she decided it was time to do so again. Jeffrey said the murders have to stop.

The video has been viewed more than 90,000 times, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: St. Louis Post-DispatchNew York Daily News

photos