DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating rapper Nas on “Ellen”?

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Nicki Minaj returned to ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ this week and addressed the dating rumors with Hip Hop Legend “Nas”.  She admits they are seeing each other, but its nothing physical yet, but she definitely thinks he’s “DOPE”.  Lets see where this new romance goes.  Both hailing from Queens, New York, rightfully this would be a match made in heaven.  The King Of Queens and The Queen Of Queens has a nice ring to it.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ellen , ellen degeneres , Nas , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating rapper Nas on “Ellen”?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 2 hours ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 16 hours ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 19 hours ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Jay Z on Basquiat: Six Fire Lyrics About SAMO
 5 days ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
photos