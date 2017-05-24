Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating rapper Nas on “Ellen”?

Nicki Minaj returned to ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ this week and addressed the dating rumors with Hip Hop Legend “Nas”. She admits they are seeing each other, but its nothing physical yet, but she definitely thinks he’s “DOPE”. Lets see where this new romance goes. Both hailing from Queens, New York, rightfully this would be a match made in heaven. The King Of Queens and The Queen Of Queens has a nice ring to it.

