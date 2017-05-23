Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Jay Z Put Himself On Track To Become Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Everyone thinks Dr. Dre is hip-hop’s first billionaire, and while he was for a long time the closest to reach that milestone, it looks like Jay Z is going to be the one. He recently struck a huge deal with Live Nation that will put him over the edge.

Hov is quietly just getting paid left and right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos