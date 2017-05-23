News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

We may soon be able to witness the magic that will be a Rihanna and Lupita movie!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty

There’s word that Netflix is ready to make the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o movie that Twitter dreamed up!

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

What started as a meme is one step closer to becoming a realiy. While Rihanna was slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix was there negotiating to pick up her buddy heist movie with Lupita.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix won the bid over several other interested parties. The streaming service has not commented on the reports just yet.

However, Ava DuVernay has already agreed to direct. Rihanna and Lupita are also ready for their closeups!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!




Supposedly, Issa is already working on the script for the movie, but she won’t leave out the people who originated the idea. Entertainment Weekly reports that her reps have said that the users who thought up the concept will be “credited and included in some form.”

We’re ready for this to happen! All we need to know now is when it will be on Netflix. We’ll be getting the popcorn ready.

RELATED STORIES:

She Has Arrived! RIhanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film

Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect In ‘Insecure’ Season Two

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

8 photos Launch gallery

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Continue reading Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna’s scamming diva character. Check out Twitter’s reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

Lupita , rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 6 hours ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 13 hours ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 19 hours ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Jay Z on Basquiat: Six Fire Lyrics About SAMO
 4 days ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 4 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
photos