REPORT: Baltimore Police May Fire 3 Cops For Freddie Gray's Death

REPORT: Baltimore Police May Fire 3 Cops For Freddie Gray’s Death

Five of the six officers involved in Gray's case are facing internal discipline.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Five officers involved in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray are facing Baltimore Police Department charges and three of them may lose their jobs, reports The Baltimore Sun.

From The Baltimore Sun:

The three who face firing are Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van where an autopsy determined Gray suffered fatal injuries; and supervisors Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, according to sources with knowledge of the case. Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, who made the initial arrest of Gray, face five days suspension without pay.

…The specifics of the charges — and what actions, or failure to act, led to them — is not clear. Davey said the officers are charged with “violations of policy and procedure,” but declined to elaborate.

Officer William Porter — the final officer in Gray’s case — is not facing an internal affairs review, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: The Baltimore SunNew York Daily News

From the peaceful protests to the riots, to the homegoing services, see the city's reaction to case of Freddie Gray, the Baltimore man who <a href="http://newsone.com/3109173/freddie-gray-cause-of-death-spinal-injury-after-arrest-baltimore-cops-suspended/">died after his spine was severed while in police custody</a>.


 

 

Freddie Gray

