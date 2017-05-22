Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)

Didn’t believe this was real so I had to check it out.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
If you haven’t heard, male rompers are the newest trend in fashion and former Cash Money Hot Boy Turk had something to say about it…
He call’s the trend “gay” and from “Satan.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out the track below:
Source: Hip Hop Early
13 Shockingly Sexy Photos of Amber Rose
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Shockingly Sexy Photos of Amber Rose
1.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3.Source:Echoing Sounds 3 of 13
4.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7.Source:Mike Mosely 7 of 13
8.Source:robert maxwell 8 of 13
9.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13.Source:Getty 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours