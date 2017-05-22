Entertainment News
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)

farlinave
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Didn’t believe this was real so I had to check it out.

If you haven’t heard, male rompers are the newest trend in fashion and former Cash Money Hot Boy Turk had something to say about it…

He call’s the trend “gay” and from “Satan.”

Check out the track below:

Source: Hip Hop Early

photos