Leaked Video Shows Black Man Tasered While Handcuffed By Balch Springs Cop

Leaked Video Shows Black Man Tasered While Handcuffed By Balch Springs Cop

The footage showing Marco Stephenson, 39, in police custody surfaced just weeks after Jordan Edwards' shooting death.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Newly leaked body-camera footage showing a Texas police officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed Black man nearly a year ago has stirred up more controversy for the Balch Springs department after Jordan Edwards shooting death, reports CBS News.

From CBS News:

The video, which was anonymously mailed to KDFW-TV, shows an April 2016 incident in which the unnamed Balch Springs sergeant shocks the handcuffed suspect [identified as 39-year-old Marco Stephenson] and tells him not to pull away. The sergeant seen in the video is not the same officer charged in the teen’s death.

Department officials said in a statement Tuesday that outside agencies had reviewed the video and a decision was made not to file criminal charges.

The Balch Springs Police Department acknowledged the controversial video, saying the officer in the clip took anti-bias classes and conflict resolution despite no charges being filed against him, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: CBS NewsNew York Daily News

photos