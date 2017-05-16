Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump In The Past

Dave Chappelle is singing the same song that many Republicans are singing these days — “sorry for defending Trump.”

During a show in New York City on Monday, the legendary comedian admitted that he was wrong for going on SNL and pleading with the country to ease up on the Donald Trump hate. He hilariously told the crowd, “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry.”

Willie Geist, who attended Chappelle’s show at the Robin Hood Gala, tweeted proof of Dave’s statement:

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

Dave slammed the President throughout the show — from the Muslim Ban to being so unpredictable. He added, “[Trump is] actually what you thought a Black president would be.”

