DJ Kayotik
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET Hip-Hop Awards

djkayotik979
Dreezy

Source: Ed Lover Show / Ed Lover Show

Dreezy takes to Twitter to rant about being snubbed from BET Hip-Hop Awards.

On Monday, BET announced the nominees for their annual BET Hip Hop Awards, and without surprise some artists were not happy about being snubbed from the list. One of those artists was female Chicago emcee Dreezy, who took to Twitter to voice her frustration earlier this afternoon.

Check out Dreezy’s tweets (below) and let us know if you think she deserved a nomination.  She makes a pretty good argument.   

