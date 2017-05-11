Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Dr. Dre posted a video on Instagram yesterday of his upcoming documentary on HBO along with the cryptic caption “Thursday @defiantones.”

Thursday @DefiantOnes

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

Dre may have been talking about the network making their announcement today (Thursday) on their website about the program and the show’s dedicated IG account that the documentary premiere date will be July 9.

July 9 / @HBO / #TheDefiantOnes

A post shared by @defiantones on

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary series that tells the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, how decades of defiance and determination helped the two build an empire on forever leave an imprint on our culture. The story takes place in recording studios, homes both small and massive mansions, criminal courts and corporate power houses and will feature never-before-seen video of Eazy-E, JJ Fad, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and more.

Behind music’s most unlikely and successful partnership. @DefiantOnes. July 9. #HBO

A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on

defiant ones , Dr. Dre , jimmy iovine

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary…
 1 hour ago
05.11.17
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals
The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax…
 5 hours ago
05.11.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But…
 7 hours ago
05.11.17
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 9 hours ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 10 hours ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 16 hours ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Fit Family Fest Artist Lineup
B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote
 1 day ago
05.10.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Chance the Rapper Shares News of Losing Aunt…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 2 days ago
05.09.17
photos