HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s Documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’

Dr. Dre posted a video on Instagram yesterday of his upcoming documentary on HBO along with the cryptic caption “Thursday @defiantones.”

Thursday @DefiantOnes A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on May 9, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Dre may have been talking about the network making their announcement today (Thursday) on their website about the program and the show’s dedicated IG account that the documentary premiere date will be July 9.

July 9 / @HBO / #TheDefiantOnes A post shared by @defiantones on May 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary series that tells the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, how decades of defiance and determination helped the two build an empire on forever leave an imprint on our culture. The story takes place in recording studios, homes both small and massive mansions, criminal courts and corporate power houses and will feature never-before-seen video of Eazy-E, JJ Fad, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and more.

Behind music’s most unlikely and successful partnership. @DefiantOnes. July 9. #HBO A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on May 11, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: