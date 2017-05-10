B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

B.O.B stopped by a couple of weeks ago to kick it with Keynote and discuss everything from his beef with scientist, Stalin, Aliens, and his new music. Things got strange.

Click below to watch video:

-Keynote (@keynoteonair)

