REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

The New York Police Department is investigating the recent death of a transgender woman who was attacked and found unresponsive on a street, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Brenda Bostick, 59, was discovered with severe head trauma on Seventh Ave. near 29th St. around 10:30 p.m. on April 25.

…Witnesses who called 911 told cops that a man approached Bostick as she was walking uptown on Seventh Ave., and hit her in the head with a blunt silver object, police sources said. The suspect walked away but turned back a second later and shouted “someone stole my bag.”

Bostick is the 10th transgender woman who was murdered this year — amid increasing calls to address the brutal violence carried out against transgender women of color, reports GLAAD.

