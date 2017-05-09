US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

Bostick was fatally attacked and found with severe head trauma in New York City on April 25.

97.9 The Beat Staff
49 Dead In Mass Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Orlando

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The New York Police Department is investigating the recent death of a transgender woman who was attacked and found unresponsive on a street, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Brenda Bostick, 59, was discovered with severe head trauma on Seventh Ave. near 29th St. around 10:30 p.m. on April 25.

…Witnesses who called 911 told cops that a man approached Bostick as she was walking uptown on Seventh Ave., and hit her in the head with a blunt silver object, police sources said. The suspect walked away but turned back a second later and shouted “someone stole my bag.”

Bostick is the 10th transgender woman who was murdered this year — amid increasing calls to address the brutal violence carried out against transgender women of color, reports GLAAD.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, GLAAD

