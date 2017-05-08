Entertainment News
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in Biopic’s First Look

During the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards last night (Sunday), stars from the upcoming biopic about Tupac were in the house to premiere an exclusive clip from the film.

The clip shows a nervous Tupac (Demetrius Shipp Jr.) reading a poem to long-time friend Jada Pinkett (Kat Graham) which is playful at first, quickly becoming serious and heartwarming.

You are the Omega of my heart. The foundation for my conception of love. When I think of what a black woman should be, it’s you that I first think of.

All Eyez On Me follows Tupac’s rise to musical stardom from his early years and also covers his jail stints and the shooting that took eventually his life.

“Who is this guy? Where did he come from?” All Eyez producer L.T. Hutton asked in a 2014 interview. “We know the famous Tupac. We know all that. You can find that, but what you can’t find is what made this guy who he is – that earlier part, 16, 17 years old.”

Look for the flick to hit theaters on June 16, what would’ve been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

 

photos