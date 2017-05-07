Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

The new mother recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty

It looks like the Wilson family is thriving!

One week after giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess and taking a break from social media, Ciara recently posted a picture on Instagram sharing with her fans a special moment she, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir had after she delivered.

The caption-less photo shows all three wearing hospital bracelets intertwining their arms.

Love!

Ciara has yet to show the public a picture of her new baby but she did share with fans all of the flowers and well-wishes her little girl has received:

So Much Love For The Princess 💕

Before she gave birth, she posted this beautiful and heartwarming video of her and her husband:

You Bring Us Peace ❤️

We just love the Wilsons! Congrats again!

Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Ciara

photos