Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

It looks like the Wilson family is thriving!

One week after giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess and taking a break from social media, Ciara recently posted a picture on Instagram sharing with her fans a special moment she, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir had after she delivered.

The caption-less photo shows all three wearing hospital bracelets intertwining their arms.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 6, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Love!

Ciara has yet to show the public a picture of her new baby but she did share with fans all of the flowers and well-wishes her little girl has received:

So Much Love For The Princess 💕 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Before she gave birth, she posted this beautiful and heartwarming video of her and her husband:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

You Bring Us Peace ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

We just love the Wilsons! Congrats again!

RELATED NEWS:

Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo