New Music: Ne-Yo “Humble” Remix

The R&B crooner is back with a remix to one of the biggest records out right now. Be clear…Sit down. Be humble.
We haven’t heard from Ne-Yo in a while, but he’s back with this dope R&B twist to Kendrick’s standout single “Humble”. Ne-Yo definitely bodied this track. Check it out above and let us know if you agree.
