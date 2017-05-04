New Music
New Music: Ne-Yo “Humble” Remix

djkayotik979
Ne-Yo

Source: Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty

The R&B crooner is back with a remix to one of the biggest records out right now.  Be clear…Sit down. Be humble.

 

We haven’t heard from Ne-Yo in a while, but he’s back with this dope R&B twist to Kendrick’s standout single “Humble”. Ne-Yo definitely bodied this track. Check it out above and let us know if you agree.

photos