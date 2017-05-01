Active Shooter Situation in East Dallas

3:00 p.m. –

Sources say the wife of the firefighter shot is a nurse at a local hospital. He is fighting for his life. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 1, 2017

2:10 p.m. – Update: DFR arrived on the scene where a civilian had been shot and immediately began treatment.

During this time, the suspect, approached the area then opened fire; ultimately a EMT paramedic was wounded.

Observing the condition of the EMT paramedic, DPD transported him to Baylor Hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition. DPD SWAT is searching for the suspect who they believe is still in the vicinity.

1:23 p.m. – Update: Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic is in critical condition.

1:00 p.m. – Today at approximately 11:31 a.m. there was a shooting call in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street where a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck and an EMT paramedic was injured.

This occurred in the vicinity near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy. The paramedic was transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery. Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are collaborating on this issue.

Live Source: http://www.dallascitynews.net/emergency-alert-dfr-emt-paramedic

