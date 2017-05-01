Music Videos
NEW VIDEO: T.I. “I BELIEVE”

djkayotik979
T.I. at Triumph Awards 2015

 

Is real rap making a come back?  Check out T.I.’s visual for the introductory track from his ‘Us Or Else’ project. I believe…TIP got bars!!!

