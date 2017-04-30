WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner

NewsOne Staff

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Comedian Hasan Minhaj took shots a President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday for his refusal to attend the event, reports People.

From People:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner wasted no time addressing the “elephant that’s not in the room,” as event host and The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj put it Saturday night: President Trump’s refusal to attend.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“The leader of our country is not here … and that’s because he lives in Moscow. It is a very long flight. It would be hard for Vlad to make it,” Minhaj joked to the crowd at Washington’s Hilton Hotel. “As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania ‘cause he can’t take a joke.”

Watch Hasan Minhaj’s remarks below.

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Rev. Sharpton’s National Action Network Brings Robust Civil Rights Convention To Donald Trump’s Doorstep