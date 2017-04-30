Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”

Wayne had some promising statements for fans at his Dallas show last night.
At a show in Dallas last night, Wayne once again stated his affiliation with Jay Z’s label, as well as hinting that his long-delayed project Tha Carter V will finally see release. “C5 coming soon,” he told the crowd, before declaring, “F*ck Cash Money! It’s the Roc!”
According to Wayne, the masters for the completed Carter V album are in his possession, but he won’t be releasing them until he settles his dispute with Cash Money. In the meantime, Cash Money co-founder Birdman still insists that the album will be released in 2017. “Me and Wayne will be aight,” he told Billboard in February. “I’mma make that work. That’s my son and I love him, and we’ll make it happen.”
