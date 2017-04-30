Entertainment News
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”

djkayotik979
Lil Wayne

Wayne had some promising statements for fans at his Dallas show last night.

 

At a show in Dallas last night, Wayne once again stated his affiliation with Jay Z’s label, as well as hinting that his long-delayed project Tha Carter V will finally see release. “C5 coming soon,” he told the crowd, before declaring, “F*ck Cash Money! It’s the Roc!”

 

 
