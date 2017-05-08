Entertainment News
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!

Jazze
DMX

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Rapper DMX has recently canceled 3 upcoming shows due to a medical emergency. Well, according to TMZ the medical emergency is because he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab.

Here’s how they are reporting it:

Sources connected with DMX tell us he checked himself in Thursday night at a treatment center in Southern California. We’re told X went voluntarily, but his manager, Pat Gallo, and ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, had encouraged the move.

The rapper has been to rehab before while battling substance abuse issues for years.

As we first reported, X had to cancel 3 shows this week due to what his rep called a “medical emergency.” We’re told he flew to Cali to get help because he felt he was “moving to a dark place” and wanted to make sure he stayed on the right path.

