Rapper DMX has recently canceled 3 upcoming shows due to a medical emergency. Well, according to TMZ the medical emergency is because he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab.

Here’s how they are reporting it:

Sources connected with DMX tell us he checked himself in Thursday night at a treatment center in Southern California. We’re told X went voluntarily, but his manager, Pat Gallo, and ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, had encouraged the move.

The rapper has been to rehab before while battling substance abuse issues for years.

As we first reported, X had to cancel 3 shows this week due to what his rep called a “medical emergency.” We’re told he flew to Cali to get help because he felt he was “moving to a dark place” and wanted to make sure he stayed on the right path.

Check out the full story at TMZ

https://thebeatdfw.com/2951770/new-music-dmx-x-swizz-beatz-bain-iz-back/

https://thebeatdfw.com/2930926/watch-dmx-shows-some-love-to-police-officers/

Gossip Gallery: Drug Busts, Baby News & More 15 photos Launch gallery Gossip Gallery: Drug Busts, Baby News & More 1. Craig Robinson busted! 1 of 15 2. Baby on the way for the blue-eyed star! 2 of 15 3. Lee Thompson Young suffered with what? 3 of 15 4. Jermaine Jackson is broke! 4 of 15 5. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon on the rocks? 5 of 15 6. Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy’s New Digs! 6 of 15 7. Lauryn Hill is a free woman! 7 of 15 8. Halle and Olivier’s baby boy has a name! 8 of 15 9. Chad Johnson kisses Evelyn Lozada…sort of! 9 of 15 10. Usher Raymond and Tameka Foster have more drama! 10 of 15 11. Mariah Carey is starting fresh! 11 of 15 12. Vivica A. Fox is on the prowl! 12 of 15 13. Wedding bells for entertainment’s hottest couple? 13 of 15 14. The Jenners split! 14 of 15 15. Kevin Hart’s ex Torrei Hart is joining what? 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!! Gossip Gallery: Drug Busts, Baby News & More

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica