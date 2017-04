Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Jurors deliberated during the John Wiley Price trial and came to a verdict on most counts, not guilty but deadlocked on some according to NBC 5’s Ken Kalthoff.

PRESS PLAY⏯ MY O.G. JOHN WILEY PRICE HAS JUST DEFEATED THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT 😜😜 TEFLON JOHN✊🏽😎 A post shared by C-DOG DA AMBO$$ADOR OF DALLAS (@streetdogent) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

#BREAKING Major victory for John Wiley Price, major defeat for govmt. Not guilty on most counts, 4 deadlocked on taxes @NBCDFW #jwptrial pic.twitter.com/8Xqf8X5FHj — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) April 28, 2017

