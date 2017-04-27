The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court; Trump’s First 100 Days As Seen By ‘The Simpsons’ 

What’s got the Donald so down? And what horrible demise did Sean Spicer meet? The Simpsons tell it in the way only the sitcom can in an upcoming episode of ‘Donald Tump’s first 100 days in office.’
The spoof airs this Sunday and the newly released teaser promises to have Trump believers and nonbelievers alike blowing milk out their noses! Trump himself will probably be watching given his apparent love for FOX News, which is also highlighted in the clip below!
