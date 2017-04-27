Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’ Comes To The Apollo Stage

Between the World and Me, the groundbreaking book of essays by Ta-Nehisi Coates, will soon be coming to the “world famous” Apollo theater in Harlem.
The New York Times reports that next April, Coates’ New York Times bestseller “will be adapted into a multimedia performance, with excerpted monologues, video projections, and a score by the jazz musician Jason Moran. Portions of Mr. Coates’s letters to his son would be read aloud, while narratives of his experiences at Howard University and in New York City could be performed by actors.”
Kamilah Forbes, who was recently named Executive producer of the Apollo, and who attended Howard University with Coates, will direct the production, which is slated to run next April. She said Coates himself may appear.
Forbes promises that there will be surprises and faces both familiar and not so much. “There’s a mix of everyday folks and celebrity voices,” she says, adding, “One night is going to be vastly different from the next.”
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker
17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino
20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks
22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson
23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall
24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz
25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins
26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin
27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas
28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree
29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene
30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry
31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn
32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis
34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris
35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane
36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler
37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou
38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown
39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen
40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin
41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder
42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett
43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell
44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki
45. “Roots” by Alex Haley
46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison
47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake
49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup
50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell
Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth.
<a href="https://www.commonsensemedia.org/research/children-teens-and-reading" target="_blank">Research</a> has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who <em>never or hardly</em> read<em>tripled</em> during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news.
We tapped our brother and sister sites: <a href="http://www.hellobeautiful.com/" target="_blank">Hello Beautiful</a> and <a href="http://www.theurbandaily.com/" target="_blank">The Urban Daily</a> to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.