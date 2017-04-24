Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Mel B‘s fight against estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and his alleged mistress, Lorraine Gilles (their old nanny), is getting uglier by the moment.

The former Spice Girl made several horrific accusations against her soon-to-be ex and Giles, saying they blackmailed her. Mel B alleges Belafonte also cheated on her with Gilles, got her pregnant, and then convinced her to have an abortion. Now, Gilles is fighting back with a defamation lawsuit, but according to unnamed TMZ sources, she may have left a few details out of her account of what happened.

From TMZ: “Lorraine Gilles and then convinced both her and Mel B to have three-ways, which they did over a period of seven years. Mel B claims the deal was broken several years ago when Belafonte and Gilles had sex without her. According to Mel B sources, she claims sometimes they would have 3-ways, but other times Belafonte and Gilles would do it together without her knowledge.”

Gilles maintains she never had an affair with, or got pregnant by, Belafonte. Mel B reportedly insists she is telling the truth. In case you haven’t been following the story, read all about Mel B’s allegedly abusive marriage to Belafonte here and tweet us your thoughts.