Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny

...But there's more to the story.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Maxim Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Mel B‘s fight against estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and his alleged mistress, Lorraine Gilles (their old nanny), is getting uglier by the moment.

The former Spice Girl made several horrific accusations against her soon-to-be ex and Giles, saying they blackmailed her. Mel B alleges Belafonte also cheated on her with Gilles, got her pregnant, and then convinced her to have an abortion. Now, Gilles is fighting back with a defamation lawsuit, but according to unnamed TMZ sources, she may have left a few details out of her account of what happened.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

From TMZ: “Lorraine Gilles and then convinced both her and Mel B to have three-ways, which they did over a period of seven years. Mel B claims the deal was broken several years ago when Belafonte and Gilles had sex without her. According to Mel B sources, she claims sometimes they would have 3-ways, but other times Belafonte and Gilles would do it together without her knowledge.”

Gilles maintains she never had an affair with, or got pregnant by, Belafonte. Mel B reportedly insists she is telling the truth. In case you haven’t been following the story, read all about Mel B’s allegedly abusive marriage to Belafonte here and tweet us your thoughts.

Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named 'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'

10 photos Launch gallery

Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named 'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'

Continue reading Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’

Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named 'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'

Julia Roberts was named <em>People magazine's</em> "most beautiful woman in the world" and the Internet simply wasn't here for it. No shade to Ms. Roberts but it seems that the legendary mag would rather recycle stars like her and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover. Check these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world's most beautiful woman.

divorce , domestic violence , Lawsuit , Mel B , melanie brown , Spice Girls

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 10 mins ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 3 hours ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 4 hours ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 7 hours ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 7 hours ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 14 hours ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 1 day ago
04.23.17
Drake’s Team Denies IG Model Layla Lace’s Pregnancy Allegations
 1 day ago
04.23.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
YG Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.21.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
photos