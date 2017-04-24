Entertainment News
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN’

6Lack’s is enjoying his success and sharing his problems across the globe. Keeping the momentum going, he visited ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ for a spectacular performance, introduced by Zane Lowe.

Don’t forget you”ll get to see him live in the DFW on Friday May 5th for JMBALAYA!

photos