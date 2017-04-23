Entertainment News
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started Dating Travis Scott

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kylie Jenner apparently has a new boo, and he happens to be one of RIhanna‘s alleged exes.

The 19-year-old was spotted holding hands with Travis Scott at Coachella on Friday. Fans caught them taking a stroll through the festival grounds looking pretty bae’d up.

This is a pretty strong conclusion that Kylie and Tygs are dunzo for real…especially considering that just days before, Tyga was seen out and about with Instagram model Jordan Ozuna (she has since denied any romantic involvement with the rapper.) Weeks ago, Tyga reportedly moved out of Kylie’s mansion to give the two some much-needed breathing room.
Do you think Travis could be the new “T” in Kylie’s life, or is this just a brief fling? Sound off in the comments below.
SOURCE: Baller Alert | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
