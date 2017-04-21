Entertainment News
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His Gay Lover In Prison

Now the alleged partner is on suicide watch.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


More news is beginning to surface following Aaron Hernandez‘s reported suicide. After the ex-Patriots player was found hung by his bed sheets in his single-inmate cell, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office discovered three handwritten suicide notes next to a Bible. While the content of the letters has yet to be revealed, a source connected to the investigation told DailyMail.com that the letters were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their four-year-old daughter Avielle, and an unnamed “gay prison lover.”

The said lover was reportedly the last person in contact with Hernandez before he died. Reportedly, he is now under strict suicide watch at the jail.

Sources say that Hernandez, who was serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, gave most of his personal belongings to other inmates. His brain is set to be donated by his family to Boston University to determine if he suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which could reveal if head injuries during his football career caused the medical condition.

Our condolences go out to Hernandez’s family and friends.

 

 

 

