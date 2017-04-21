Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’ Is Mad That People Are Saying Her Son Is Black

Black-a-rican???

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


This week, the Girls series finale caused quite a stir when Lena Dunham‘s character, Hannah, seemed to have a Black (or brown) baby. Well, the real mother of that baby is speaking out.

The baby playing Grover, Hannah’s child, is not Black. According to his mother, Jaclyn Nichole, her son, who is one half of twins, is Puerto Rican and Haitian. See the adorable photos below:

 

In a Tweet that has since been deleted, Nichole said, “1st off my [baby emoji] who plays Grover isn’t Black! He’s Puerto Rican & His Dad is Haitian,does it matter? He fit the role to a T & he’s gorgeous!”

Oh Lord, here we go.

What a crisis if her son was considered Black. The baby’s real-life mom seemed to think so, as if there aren’t Black Haitians or Puerto Ricans. If the man in the picture below is the father, the non-Black child might be in for a rude awakening later in life.

 

Is the baby’s mom right for defending her child or is a reality check needed here? You tell us.

girls , lena dunham

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’ Is Mad That People Are Saying Her Son Is Black

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 7 hours ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 9 hours ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 9 hours ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 10 hours ago
04.21.17
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
 10 hours ago
04.21.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 14 hours ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 22 hours ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.19.17
photos