RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”

Russ

On May 25th, Russ will be delivering his first major debut, There’s Really A Wolf. See the tracklist below and pre-order both digital and physical copies now.

1. I’m Here
2. The Stakeout
3. Act Now
4. Cherry Hill
5. Me You
6. Ride Slow
7. Don’t Lie
8. Do It Myself
9. I Wanna Go Down With You
10. Family & Friends
11. What They Want
12. Got This
13. No Turning Back
14. Losin Control
15. Scared
16. Back To You
17. One More Shot
18. Emergency
19. Pull The Trigger
20. MVP

RUSS

photos