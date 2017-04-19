News & Gossip
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF’

The actress' "We’re Going To Need More Wine" will be released on Oct. 17.

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Gabrielle Union can add one more thing to her glowing resume: Author.

The Being Mary Jane star recently shared with PEOPLE the cover to her upcoming book perfectly titled: We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True (Dey Street Books)

She told the lifestyle pub that the memoir-esque book of essays is hilarious and inspired by her own life experiences.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’ ” the 44-year-old actress said. “

Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

PEOPLE also noted that Union’s book will feature personal stories and reflections on a range of topics that continue to define the contemporary landscape: sexuality, womanhood, friendship, race, marriage, and beauty. 

We’re Going To Need More Wine will be released on Oct. 17.

Gabby Union-Wade is celebrating life her way.

Gabrielle Union

