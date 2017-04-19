Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Gabrielle Union can add one more thing to her glowing resume: Author.

The Being Mary Jane star recently shared with PEOPLE the cover to her upcoming book perfectly titled: We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True (Dey Street Books).

She told the lifestyle pub that the memoir-esque book of essays is hilarious and inspired by her own life experiences.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’ ” the 44-year-old actress said. “

Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

PEOPLE also noted that Union’s book will feature personal stories and reflections on a range of topics that continue to define the contemporary landscape: sexuality, womanhood, friendship, race, marriage, and beauty.

We’re Going To Need More Wine will be released on Oct. 17.

SOURCE: People

