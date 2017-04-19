News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was So Happy For Him’

EJ Johnson has no bigger fans than his parents, and they were excited for him to come out.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Magic Johnson is sharing what it was like for him as a parent when his son, EJ Johnson, came out.

EJ has made a name for himself after appearing on E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills–enough so to garner his very own spinoff EJ NYC. And it’s no surprise. EJ has always been a commanding presence on-screen with a captivating personality and the fashion sense to match.

Since his entrance into the spotlight, EJ has revealed that he’s gay. While that might be a lot for some moms and dads to handle, Magic shared on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he was overjoyed for his son.

Experiencing this with EJ taught Magic a lot, but the most important thing he got from the whole things is that a parent needs to lay their expectations aside and love their kids for who they are.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become,” Magic told Ellen.

“It’s all about loving them ― no matter who they are, what they decide to do,” he went on. “When my son came out I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. And we love him ― EJ is amazing.”


It’s important for Magic, and his wife Cookie, to let EJ know that despite all of his viewers and followers on social media, they are still his biggest fans.

“You’e got to support your child because there’s so many people who try to discriminate against them,” Magic explained. “They need you to support them because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them.”

RELATED STORIES:

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson Is Getting His Own Spin-Off Reality Show

Snack And Slay: EJ Johnson Reveals How He’s Managed To Maintain His 180-Pound Weight Loss

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

15 photos Launch gallery

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

Continue reading Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was So Happy For Him’

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson , EJ NYC , magic johnson , Rich Kids Of Beverly hills

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 2 days ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 3 days ago
04.17.17
photos