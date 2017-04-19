B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW

As B.o.B.’s track ‘4 Lit’ with T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign heats up the airwaves on 97-9 The Beat, he recently announced his new album ‘Ether’ will drop May 12th on a music platform near you. In support of the new project, B.o.B. will be hitting the road in a 35 city tour called “Elements” which kicks off June 8 in Jacksonville, NC. The tour will make a stop in the DFW a little more than halfway through on July 14 at Gas Monkey Live. Special guests on said to be announced in the coming weeks.

