B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
As B.o.B.’s track ‘4 Lit’ with T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign heats up the airwaves on 97-9 The Beat, he recently announced his new album ‘Ether’ will drop May 12th on a music platform near you. In support of the new project, B.o.B. will be hitting the road in a 35 city tour called “Elements” which kicks off June 8 in Jacksonville, NC.  The tour will make a stop in the DFW a little more than halfway through on July 14 at Gas Monkey Live. Special guests on said to be announced in the coming weeks.

b.o.b. , element tour , Ether , gas monkey , Tour

Continue reading B.o.B Bringing 'Elements' Tour Through DFW

