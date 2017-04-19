Entertainment News
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Congrats! #SerenaWilliams is pregnant 😍.

A post shared by Magic 95.9 Baltimore (@magicbaltimore) on

Looks like Serena Williams will be taking a break from sports to tend to her new family life.

The soon-to-be married, mommy-to-be Tennis star announced her pregnancy on Snapchat where she was pictured in a hot yellow bikini with a baby bump captioned, “20 weeks.”

This is exciting news for Serena who’s set to marry her Reddit co-founder boo, Alexis Ohanian. The two announced their engagement last December.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote on Instagram. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And/I said yes.”

It was just a week ago when she posted her bestie Kelly Rowland’s new book about motherhood. Who knew she had a little one baking in the oven!

Congrats to the lovely couple. See more photos below…

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

photos